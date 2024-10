Photo : YONHAP News

The head of Ukraine’s intelligence authorities said the first group of North Korean troops is expected to arrive in Russia’s Kursk region as early as Wednesday to support Russia’s war against Ukraine.Kyrylo Budanov, the head of the Ukrainian Defense Intelligence Directorate, made the remarks Tuesday in an interview with the U.S. website The War Zone.Budanov reportedly said it is unclear at this point how many North Korean troops will be deployed.The Kursk region is where Ukraine began a cross-border incursion in August and still holds significant parts of the territory.