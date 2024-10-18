N. Korea Presumed to Have Secured Wartime Supplies to Last Max. 3 Months

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has likely secured enough wartime supplies, including weapons, to last a maximum three months.The estimate was included in an analysis by the intelligence unit at Seoul's defense ministry on Wednesday, as obtained by the office of ruling People Power Party(PPP) Rep. Kang Dae-sik.The intelligence unit assessed the North's arms exports to Russia in support of its war in Ukraine has not likely had a big effect on the regime's war reserve stocks, taking into account the export volume, its amount of storage and ammunition production capacity.The unit, however, said it is possible that the North Korean military may face a shortage of training ammunition supply and resulting disruption in drills if the arms exports continue in a greater volume.The North, which is presumed to operate some 200 munitions factories capable of manufacturing major weapons and ammunition, is believed to be running the plants producing weapons for exports to Russia in full capacity.The South Korean military estimates over 20-thousand containers to have been transported to Russia via the North's Rajin port, and if all of them contained 152mm shells, they would amount to some nine-point-four million rounds.