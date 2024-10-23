Menu Content

Ruling Party Chief Calls on Lawmakers to Deal Promptly with Allegations against First Lady

Written: 2024-10-23 14:16:33Updated: 2024-10-23 17:55:53

Photo : YONHAP News

With the court set to rule next month on main opposition Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung, who stands accused of election law violations and subornation of perjury, ruling People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon has called on his own party to address allegations concerning first lady Kim Keon-hee. 

At an extended meeting of party officials on Wednesday, Han said when the court rules in Lee’s case starting November 15, the public will realize that the Democratic Party should not be in power.

While he said he expects the opposition to continue to destroy the constitutional order, he warned that public sentiment will not automatically shift toward the ruling party as long as suspicions surrounding the first lady persist.

Han pledged not to delay the process of recommending candidates for the role of special inspector to look at allegations against members of the president’s family, saying he expressed his wishes to push ahead with the matter on Monday when he met with President Yoon Suk Yeol.

By law, the National Assembly recommends three candidates for the position and the president chooses the successful candidate.
