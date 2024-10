Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung expressed much regret over a meeting between President Yoon Suk Yeol and ruling People Power Party(PPP) chief Han Dong-hoon on Monday.At a party Supreme Council meeting on Wednesday, Lee called to restore politics, saying attempts to eliminate or dismiss the opponent would amount to fighting and not politics.Stressing that politics is about acknowledging each other and that it should be a process of consultation and adjustment, Lee pledged to seek ways for restoration.The opposition leader criticized the Yoon administration for flip-flopping in policy execution, referring to a sudden lowering of the upper threshold on the state-run low-interest loans for home buying, before a withdrawal.Lee urged the administration to be very cautious and subtle when exercising authority that can have an impact on the general public.