Ahead of kimjang, or kimchi-making season, the ruling party and the government agreed to establish measures to stabilize the prices of napa cabbages, radishes and other kimchi ingredients.The decision comes as the ruling People Power Party(PPP) held a meeting at the National Assembly on Wednesday with the private sector to discuss measures to stabilize the supply of kimchi ingredients.Both the government and ruling party decided to reduce the financial burden on consumers by allocating a budget to support discounts on agricultural and marine products.When purchasing ingredients at large supermarkets or traditional markets, consumers can receive discounts of up to 40-percent on agricultural products and up to 50-percent on marine products.They also plan to maximize the supply of kimchi ingredients by releasing government reserves, while increasing contracted cultivation volume.