Putin and Xi: Bilateral Cooperation Contributed to Global Stability

Photo : YONHAP News

The leaders of Russia and China say their bilateral cooperation has contributed to global stability and that they will pursue closer ties.According to Russia’s state-run TASS and Ria Novosti news agencies, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping held summit talks Tuesday on the margins of the BRICS Summit, which opened the same day in the Russian city of Kazan.Saying Moscow-Beijing cooperation in international affairs has been one of the main factors leading to global stability, Putin said the two sides intend to enhance cooperation on all multilateral platforms to ensure global security and a just world order.Xi said the two sides have taken the right path in building relationships between great powers under the principles of not forging an alliance, not engaging in conflicts and not targeting third countries.According to China’s state-run Xinhua News, Xi said though the world is undergoing profound changes unseen in a century and the international situation is chaotic, he believes the longstanding friendship between the two countries will remain unchanged.Moscow and Beijing have reinforced their close ties since Russia’s military offensive in Ukraine in February 2022.