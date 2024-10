Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul City plans to eliminate approximately 68 kilometers of aboveground subway tracks and move the train services underground to make room for new parks.The Seoul Metropolitan Government announced on Wednesday that it aims to move the subway tracks connecting the southwestern and northeastern regions of the capital underground, repurpose the land to create large-scale green spaces throughout the city, and develop the Yeongdeungpo and Sinchon subway stations into cultural and commercial centers.The aim is to transform the areas to resemble the Gyeongui Line Forest Trail in the Yeonnam-dong area, also known as Yeontral Park, which was created after the city moved parts of the Yongsan line underground.Currently, there are about 71-point-six kilometers of above-ground railways across six subway lines in 15 districts of Seoul.The city estimates the total cost of the project to be 25-point-six trillion won, or over 18-point-five billion U.S. dollars.