Calligraphy by the late Korean independence fighter Ahn Jung-geun will soon be on display for the South Korean public.According to the National Museum of Korean Contemporary History, a special exhibition on Ahn’s writings will open Thursday in cooperation with the Ahn Junggeun Memorial Association and the Ahn Junggeun Memorial Museum.The opening marks the 115th anniversary of the assassination by Ahn of Ito Hirobumi, who previously served as the resident-general of Korea and the first prime minister of Japan.Eighteen works of calligraphy by Ahn and some 50 documents will be on display.The exhibit is scheduled to run through March 31.