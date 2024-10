Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the ten-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations will hold their third ministerial meeting on disaster management this week.According to Seoul’s interior ministry on Wednesday, the bilateral meeting is scheduled for Thursday in Brunei’s capital, Bandar Seri Begawan.East Timor will participate as an observer.South Korea and the ten-member regional bloc launched talks on disaster management cooperation on the occasion of a 2019 summit, and their inaugural ministerial meeting followed in 2022.The upcoming meeting is expected to cover the progress of projects outlined in their plan for the years 2021 to 2025, as well as future cooperation.Seoul also plans to introduce the regional bloc to the country’s disaster text messaging system, as well as its technology-based forecasting and alert systems to mitigate flood damage.