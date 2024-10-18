Health Minister Vows to End Medical Vacuum in 2024

Photo : YONHAP News

Health Minister Cho Kyoo-hong says he will work to put an end to the nation’s medical vacuum within the year by activating a consultative body on health care reform with representation from the government, the medical community and rival political parties.Cho made the pledge Wednesday during the parliamentary audit of the health ministry.He said he believes the medical community will have sufficient opportunities to relay its position with the participation of the Korean Academy of Medical Sciences and the Korean Association of Medical Colleges in the four-way dialogue.Asked whether the government will approve a leave of absence for medical students who walked out, one of the conditions the two groups specified for agreeing to take part in the consultative body, Cho said he will discuss the matter with the education ministry.The health minister added that the government is devising various measures to ensure the early return of trainee doctors, saying that although there is a “plan B,” what is most urgent is creating the necessary conditions for trainee doctors to come back to work.