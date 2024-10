Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office says President Yoon Suk Yeol will appoint a special inspector to look at allegations against members of his family if rival camps agree on recommending candidates for the post.An official of the top office disclosed the position on Wednesday after ruling People Power Party chair Han Dong-hoon said he will pursue the process of recommending candidates for the role.The official said the top office had previously reiterated that the president will appoint the special inspector once bipartisan agreement is reached.By law, the National Assembly recommends three candidates for the position and the president chooses the successful candidate.On whether to link the issue of recommending the special inspector with recommending a director for North Korean Human Rights Foundation, the official said the matter is up to the ruling camp.