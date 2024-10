Photo : YONHAP News

The economy grew zero-point-one percent in the third quarter, falling short of expectations.According to preliminary data from the Bank of Korea on Thursday, the real gross domestic product expanded one tenth of a percent in the July-September period, compared with the previous quarter.From a year earlier, the economy grew one-and-a-half percent.The central bank said the economy saw weak growth in the third quarter as the growth of exports was slower than expected, although domestic demand was in recovery.Exports decreased zero-point-four percent on-quarter, while imports increased one-point-five percent.Private consumption increased zero-point-five percent, while facility investment expanded six-point-nine percent.