The country’s business sentiment improved for the first time in four months in October, with improvements in export conditions for some industries.According to the Bank of Korea on Thursday, the Business Survey Index(BSI) for all industries stood at 92-point-one in October, representing a zero-point-nine point increase from the previous month.It marks the first rise since June, after three straight months of decline.A reading below 100 indicates that pessimists outnumber optimists.The BSI for manufacturers rose one-point-seven points month-on-month to 92-point-six in October.The index for nonmanufacturing industries, which includes restaurants, wholesalers and retail businesses, posted a zero-point-three point gain and reached 91-point-seven.Meanwhile, the BSI outlook for November marked 89-point-eight, down two-point-eight points from the previous month.