Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea’s trash balloon campaign continues, with more balloons heading toward South Korea early Thursday morning carrying bags of discarded paper, plastic bottles and other household waste.The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said the North began another balloon launch Thursday morning and that the balloons are likely to move toward the capital, as well as nearby Gyeonggi and Gangwon provinces, considering the direction of the wind.The JCS warned the public to be aware of falling objects, not to touch them, and to report any trash balloon sightings to a nearby military unit or police station.The latest launch comes five days after the previous one.Since late May, the North has launched thousands of balloons carrying trash on 30 occasions, apparently to retaliate for anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets that activists in the South have sent across the border.