Photo : YONHAP News

Russia’s foreign ministry has denied that North Korea dispatched troops to Russia and warned South Korea not to get involved.Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said Wednesday during a press briefing that reports about the situation were false and exaggerated.The spokesperson dismissed recent remarks from U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who said there is evidence that North Korea sent troops to Russia.Responding to Seoul’s reported plans to take “phased” measures in response to the presence of North Korean troops in Russia, Zakharova accused the South Korean government of playing along with what she called Ukraine’s “terrorist regime.”The spokesperson said Russia will respond sternly to any threats to its people and urged the authorities in Seoul to use common sense and consider the security consequences of getting involved in the war in Ukraine.