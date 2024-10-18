Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

Ukraine Urges N. Korean Soldiers to Surrender with Offers of Food, Shelter

Written: 2024-10-24 10:58:28Updated: 2024-10-24 11:59:41

Ukraine Urges N. Korean Soldiers to Surrender with Offers of Food, Shelter

Photo : Captured image from website of Ukrainian Project "I want to live"

Ukraine has reportedly urged North Korean soldiers supporting Russia to surrender.

According to the Kyiv Post on Wednesday, Ukraine’s intelligence service issued the appeal through a Telegram channel called “I Want to Live.”

The channel mainly targets Russian soldiers, but in a 74-second Korean-language video, the Ukrainian military said its prisoner of war camps will accept all soldiers, regardless of nationality, religion or ideology.

It also promised to provide the soldiers with shelter, food and warmth. 

The video urged North Koreans not to “die senselessly on foreign soil.”
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >