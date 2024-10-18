Ukraine Urges N. Korean Soldiers to Surrender with Offers of Food, Shelter

Photo : Captured image from website of Ukrainian Project "I want to live"

Ukraine has reportedly urged North Korean soldiers supporting Russia to surrender.According to the Kyiv Post on Wednesday, Ukraine’s intelligence service issued the appeal through a Telegram channel called “I Want to Live.”The channel mainly targets Russian soldiers, but in a 74-second Korean-language video, the Ukrainian military said its prisoner of war camps will accept all soldiers, regardless of nationality, religion or ideology.It also promised to provide the soldiers with shelter, food and warmth.The video urged North Koreans not to “die senselessly on foreign soil.”