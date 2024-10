Photo : YONHAP News

Trash from North Korea fell on the presidential compound in Seoul on Thursday morning.The Presidential Security Service(PSS) said a North Korean trash balloon exploded in the air early on Thursday, scattering debris around the compound in Yongsan.The trash contained propaganda leaflets criticizing President Yoon Suk Yeol and first lady Kim Keon-hee.The PSS said the trash was safely collected and contained no dangerous items, adding that it is monitoring the situation in coordination with the Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS).The JCS said North Korea sent some 20 trash balloons over the South Korean border early Thursday.About ten loads of trash were later found in the capital region, the JCS said, containing anti-South Korea leaflets but no dangerous items.