The central government is cutting the budget for public high schools, but says local education subsidies will ensure that students continue to receive a free high school education.In a reference document on the 2025 budget, released Thursday, the finance ministry said the additional funds were part of a temporary measure that accompanied the introduction of free high school education.The ministry said the budget cut is in line with the original plan.Meanwhile, the ministry allotted additional funds to support the translation and overseas publication of Korean literature.The amount will increase by 34-point-five percent on-year to three-point-one billion won, or around two-point-two million U.S. dollars.The budget to combat deepfake sex crimes and related offenses will rise 40 percent on-year to 12-point-six billion won.