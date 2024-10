Photo : KBS News

Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun has referred to the North Korean troops fighting for Russia as “human shield mercenaries.”Addressing the parliamentary defense committee on Thursday, the minister said North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has sold his Korean People’s Army for an “illegal war of aggression.”The defense chief said North Korea has no control over the soldiers, who wear Russian uniforms, while properly deployed soldiers answer to leaders in their home country.The minister also told the committee that Kim Jong-un dispatched the troops only to prop up his dictatorship.He added that Pyongyang is keeping their deployment a secret from the public at home.