Photo : YONHAP News

The government is set to provide compensation of up to 300 million won, or around 218-thousand U.S. dollars, for medical accidents during childbirth that could not be prevented as long as the medical professionals fulfilled their duty of care.Under revisions to an enforcement ordinance and regulations that the health ministry announced Thursday, government compensation in such cases will increase tenfold from the current maximum of 30 million won.The National Assembly is currently reviewing the changes, which are expected to take effect in July.Once they are in place, the health minister will be required to form a compensation review committee.The revised legislation also expands the number of small claims cases that can be handled under a simplified mediation system, raising the upper limit to ten million won from the current five million won.