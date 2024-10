Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean military conducted a combined air resupply training earlier this week as part of the annual Hoguk military drills.The three-day exercise ran from Monday to Wednesday for a training of air transportation of equipment and goods in consideration of the operational environment on the Korean Peninsula.According to the Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) on Thursday, the Army and the Air Force trained handling of air freight and linkup transportation with a focus on diversification of transport methods.A two-day airdrop exercise for a prompt provision of resupplies is set to begin on November 6, in connection to defense drills in the northwestern islands in the Yellow Sea.The U.S. Air Force's 353rd Special Operations Wing, the South Korean Air Force's Air Mobility and Reconnaissance Command, Logistics Command, the Army's Aviation Command and Third Logistical Support Brigade participated in the drills.