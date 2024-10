Photo : YONHAP News

A U.S. music magazine has picked “Ditto” by the K-pop girl group NewJeans as one of the top songs of the 2020s.According to the group’s agency, ADOR, Thursday, the song ranked 23rd on Paste magazine’s “100 Best Songs of the 2020s So Far.”According to the U.S. magazine, no K-pop group has risen as rapidly as NewJeans in the 2020s, saying “Ditto” is a signature piece that perfectly showcases the group’s place in its new and different approach to K-pop music.The song was released in 2022 and has charted on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and the UK Official Singles Top 100 charts.Last month, Paste placed NewJeans’ album “Get Up” at number 52 on its list of “100 Greatest EPs of All Time.”