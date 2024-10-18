Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

2023 Sees Drastic Increase in Foreign Worker, Student Numbers

Written: 2024-10-24 15:06:44Updated: 2024-10-24 16:55:23

2023 Sees Drastic Increase in Foreign Worker, Student Numbers

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of foreign workers and students in South Korea rose sharply last year, with the total number of long-term international visitors reaching a record high of some two-point-46 million.

According to the interior ministry’s analysis of data from Statistics Korea on Thursday, there were two-point-46 million foreigners staying in the country for over three months as of November 1, 2023, the highest number since 2006.

Foreigners accounted for four-point-eight percent of the nation’s total population of 51-point-77 million.

While the number of foreigners without South Korean citizenship jumped ten-point-four percent on-year to one-point-94 million, the number of those who acquired citizenship rose four-point-eight percent to 234-thousand-506.

The number of foreign laborers increased 16-point-six percent on-year to 67-thousand-111, while student numbers rose eight-point-nine percent to 16-thousand-932.

The ministry attributed the record rise in the number of foreigners to a greater inflow of workers and students.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >