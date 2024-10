Photo : KBS News

Prosecutors are seeking a fine of three million won, or around two-thousand-200 U.S. dollars, for main opposition Democratic Party Lee Jae-myung’s wife, who is accused of violating the election law during primaries ahead of the 2022 presidential election.During a hearing at the Suwon District Court on Thursday, the prosecution said Kim Hye-kyung attempted to bribe several incumbent and former party lawmakers by paying for a meal for their spouses.The prosecution said Kim’s then-secretary, identified by her surname, Bae, would not have paid for the meal without instructions from Kim.It said Kim has yet to present any evidence to support her claims of innocence and accused her of attempting to shift the blame to Bae.Kim’s lawyer said Bae did not brief his client about everything, and that Kim had lived most of her life as a housewife and did not know how to conduct herself as the wife of a candidate.The court is set to rule November 14.