Photo : KBS News

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency announced on Thursday that it would conduct safety management procedures from October 25 to 31, focusing on areas where large crowds are expected to gather during the Halloween period.During the Halloween weekend, the police say it will deploy three-thousand-12 officers to 15 key areas including Hongdae, Itaewon and Gangnam Station, where masses are expected to flock for the Halloween festivities.Seoul police have also designated 25 high-density risk alleyways and will strengthen its safety management in those areas.The police have urged those visiting crowded areas during the Halloween period to check hours of traffic roadblocks and one-way pedestrian routes in advance.It also called on the public to actively cooperate with police guidance and crowd control to ensure a safe Halloween.