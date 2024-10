Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul says the deployment of North Korean troops to Russia will eventually come back to South Korea in the form of security threats.Speaking to the National Assembly’s foreign affairs committee on Thursday, the top diplomat expressed concerns that Russia may be transferring advanced military technology to North Korea.He said the Seoul government cannot sit idly by, adding that the North is deploying troops to Russia to get something in return.Cho said South Korea’s future course of action depends on what North Korea receives from Russia and how the situation pans out in terms of military collaboration.Previously, the South Korean presidential office indicated that Seoul might provide offensive weapons to Kyiv.