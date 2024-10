Photo : YONHAP News

The Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) urged North Korea to immediately stop sending balloons carrying propaganda leaflets that insult President Yoon Suk Yeol and first lady Kim Keon-hee.The JCS said in a statement that while North Korea has previously sent trash balloons before, the regime crossed the line on Thursday by sending leaflets that disrespect the commander-in-chief of South Korea’s armed forces.The JCS added that North Korea bears full responsibility for its actions.Early Thursday morning, North Korea launched some 20 trash balloons toward the South, and around ten loads of trash were later found in the Seoul metropolitan area, including the premises of the presidential office.The trash contained leaflets that harshly criticized Yoon and his wife.This is the first time North Korea’s trash balloons have included propaganda leaflets, in the 30 balloon launches it has carried out since May.