Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul Metropolitan Government will run a campaign to promote standardized naming of Korean dishes in foreign languages.According to city officials on Thursday, the campaign, in cooperation with the Seoul Tourism Organization and the Korea Food Service Industry Association, is set to continue through November 1.The campaign will promote standardized naming of dishes that represent the country, such as kimchi and bibimbap, posting their names in foreign languages on a website linked to the city government.The city is also pushing for a project to provide multilingual electronic menus to some 400 restaurants that are frequently accessed by foreign tourists.City officials said the campaign’s aim is to vitalize culinary tours in the capital city by promoting the correct names of Korean dishes to foreign visitors.