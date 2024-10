Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol says the deployment of North Korean troops to Russia is a provocation that threatens global security and Seoul will not sit back and watch.Amid rising concerns in South Korea about what Pyongyang stands to gain from its participation in the war in Ukraine, Yoon held a summit in Seoul on Thursday with Polish President Andrzej Duda and the two leaders denounced the military cooperation between Russia and North Korea.In a joint media announcement after the summit, Yoon said South Korea will collaborate with the international community to take the necessary steps in phases.The two leaders also condemned Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons and missile development programs.Yoon and Duda agreed to boost joint efforts to establish peace in Ukraine and rebuild the war-torn country.