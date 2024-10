Photo : YONHAP News

The lower house of Russia’s Federal Assembly has ratified the comprehensive strategic partnership treaty that Russia signed with North Korea in June.During a plenary session on Thursday, the State Duma deliberated a motion to ratify the treaty and unanimously passed it.Russian President Vladimir Putin submitted the motion to the lower house on October 14.Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un signed the treaty in Pyongyang on June 19.The accord includes a mutual defense clause under which the two countries will provide military support to each other if either one comes under attack.