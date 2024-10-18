Activist Group Vows to Launch Leaflets toward N. Korea Next Week

A group representing families of abductees announced Thursday that it plans to publicly launch leaflets toward North Korea from the border city of Paju, Gyeonggi Province, next week.The Abductees’ Family Union held a press conference in front of the Gyeonggi Provincial Government building earlier in the day and announced it had printed 100-thousand leaflets containing the names and photos of South Koreans abducted by North Korea.Vowing to find a way to ensure that the leaflets reach Pyongyang, group representative Choi Sung-ryong said there’s no other way to raise awareness.Choi added that the campaign aims to prompt North Korea to engage in dialogue on issues such as family reunions and to stop its trash balloon campaign.Gyeonggi Province recently designated eleven locations in three border cities, including Paju, as “danger zones” from October 16 to November 30, prohibiting inter-Korean leafleting due to concerns about residents’ safety.