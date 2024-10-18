S. Korea, Poland Agree to Boost Defense Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol and Polish President Andrzej Duda agreed to boost defense cooperation between the two countries during their summit in Seoul on Thursday.In a joint press appearance after the summit, Yoon said he and Duda agreed to provide active support to ensure the success of bilateral defense cooperation, including concluding negotiations within the year on exporting additional South Korean K2 tanks to Poland.Yoon said he and Duda extensively discussed ways to advance the strategic partnership, saying South Korea and Poland have engaged in reciprocal cooperation in various fields over the past 35 years based on common values such as freedom, human rights and the rule of law.The two leaders also agreed to activate regular consultations between defense authorities while seeking ways to expand the production of carbon-free energy from various sources, including nuclear and renewable energy.Thursday marked the fourth meeting between the two leaders since Yoon took office.They last met in Washington in July on the sidelines of the NATO summit.