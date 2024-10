Photo : KBS News

Russian President Vladimir Putin did not deny that North Korean troops were inside his country when questioned Thursday.Speaking to reporters during the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, he did not dispute the authenticity of satellite images allegedly showing North Korean soldiers in Russian territory, saying, “If images exist, they indicate something.”He also said what Pyongyang and Moscow decide to do within the framework of their new comprehensive strategic partnership, and how they do it, is their business.The comprehensive strategic partnership treaty was ratified earlier the same day in the lower house of the Russian parliament, and the upper house is expected to ratify it soon.Putin also claimed Ukraine is launching its marine unmanned aerial vehicles in the Black Sea with the help of NATO personnel, saying Russia knows who is present there, from which European NATO countries, and how they carry out the work.