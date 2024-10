Photo : YONHAP News

The Ukrainian military has reportedly detected the presence of North Korean troops in a combat zone in Russia’s Kursk region.According to Ukrainian media outlets on Thursday, the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine said the first batch of North Korean soldiers was spotted the previous day in the Kursk region, an area that borders Ukraine and is the site of ongoing military operations.The Ukrainian military reportedly said about 12-thousand North Korean soldiers, including three generals and 500 officers, have been deployed to Russia and are receiving training at five training grounds in the country’s far eastern region.The intelligence agency reportedly said the newly arrived troops are being equipped with supplies such as ammunition, bedding, winter clothing, footwear and hygiene products.It added that Russian Deputy Defense Minister Yunus-Bek Yevkurov is overseeing their training.