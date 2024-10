Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea is reportedly building a wall to fully close off one of the two inter-Korean roads it blew up earlier this month, amid heightened cross-border tensions.According to the Voice of America on Friday, satellite imagery taken by Planet Labs the previous day shows a structure that appears to be a wall on the Gyeongui Line road, which used to connect Paju in South Korea and the inter-Korean Gaesong Industrial Complex in the North.The structure was estimated to be approximately 95 meters long.Satellite imagery also showed a 200-meter-long barrier on the Donghae Line road, where barrier installation work was recently captured by South Korean military surveillance assets.North Korea blew up sections of the two inter-Korean roads on October 15.The walls are believed to be there to prevent the movement of tanks and the defection of North Korean soldiers and residents.