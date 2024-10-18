Menu Content

Politics

Ruling Party Chief: Appointments of Special Inspector, Human Rights Board Members Should Not Be Linked

Written: 2024-10-25 13:49:35

Ruling Party Chief: Appointments of Special Inspector, Human Rights Board Members Should Not Be Linked

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon has rejected the idea that the party should link the appointment of a special inspector to look at allegations against members of the president’s family with the right of the opposition to take part in appointing the board of the North Korean Human Rights Foundation.

On social media on Friday, Han said appointing a special inspector was one of the ruling party’s election pledges during the 2022 presidential race.

Han said anyone within the party who opposes the fulfillment of that promise must present a valid reason.

The party chief is calling for the appointment of a special inspector to address the public’s concerns over controversies surrounding first lady Kim Keon-hee.

But a faction close to President Yoon Suk Yeol argues that the two issues were linked in past negotiations with the main opposition Democratic Party.

Ruling party lawmaker Kweon Seong-dong, a member of the pro-Yoon faction, said during a local radio show on Thursday that Han should have consulted with the party floor leader before moving ahead.
