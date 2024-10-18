Ministry Assumes N. Korea Built Additional Barriers at Location of Cross-Border Road Demolition

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's ministry in charge of inter-Korean affairs said North Korea appears to have constructed additional barriers separating the two sides at the location where it demolished existing cross-border roads and railways last Tuesday.At a press briefing on Friday, unification ministry deputy spokesperson Kim In-ae said additional construction and barrier building are believed to have taken place along the Donghae line since its partial demolition and that signs of similar work have been detected on the Gyeongui line.The deputy spokesperson said Seoul intends to keep tabs on the situation after Pyongyang has declared to continue activities to sever connection between the two sides.Voice of America(VOA) reported earlier that commercial satellite images show that barrier structures of around 200 meters and 95 meters in length have been built along the Donghae and Gyeongui lines, respectively.The General Staff Department of the Korean People's Army said in a press release on October 9 that the regime intended to cut off all roads and railways crossing the border and to fortify its side with strong defense structures.