Parties Clash over Potential Gov't Provision of Offensive Weapons to Ukraine

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival political parties clashed over the government's potential provision of offensive weapons to Ukraine, in response to North Korea's troop deployment to Russia in support of its military offensive in Ukraine.At the National Assembly Foreign Affairs Committee's parliamentary audit on Thursday, ruling People Power Party(PPP) Rep. Yoon Sang-hyun said South Korea has an international, ethical and political duty to support Ukraine's fight for freedom, democracy and human rights.PPP Rep. Ihn Yo-han said while some consider arms provision a serious matter, member states of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization(NATO) had provided much assistance to South Korea during the Korean War.In contrast, main opposition Democratic Party(DP) Rep. Yoon Hu-duk stressed that as South Korea is neither a NATO member nor a military ally of Ukraine it would be impossible to provide military support such as providing lethal weapons without violating domestic and international laws.DP Rep. Lee Yong-sun said disclosing consideration for such a provision could be seen as a declaration of participation in the Ukraine war, asking the administration whether it intends to actively take part in a war in which it has no direct interest in.