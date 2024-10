Photo : YONHAP News

Veteran South Korean actress Kim Soo-mi, best known for playing the character “Il-yong’s mom” on the decadeslong television drama series “Country Diaries,” has died at the age of 75.According to the Seoul Seocho Police Station on Friday, Kim was transported to Seoul St. Mary’s Hospital in the morning and later pronounced dead, after being found by her son in cardiac arrest at her residence.While her son, Jeong Myeong-ho, said the police determined the cause of death to be hyperglycemic shock, the late actress had halted media appearances and undergone hospitalization in May, citing fatigue.Kim launched her acting career in 1971 and appeared in hundreds of TV shows and movies.She was in her 30s when she began her famous role on MBC’s “Country Diaries.”The actress also demonstrated her culinary skills on numerous variety shows.