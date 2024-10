Photo : YONHAP News

Ulleung Island in the East Sea held its first official Dokdo Day ceremony on Friday, honoring the nation’s easternmost islets.Ulleung County, North Gyeongsang Province, enacted an ordinance in May designating October 25 as Dokdo Day.After proclaiming the special day, the organizers screened videos of heroes who protected the islets.Civic groups have celebrated Dokdo Day since 2000, commemorating the issuance of an imperial order by Korean Emperor Gojong on October 25, 1900, proclaiming that the nation had always retained sovereignty over the islets throughout history.It remains to be seen if Dokdo Day will become an official holiday, though many groups have submitted petitions asking the government to do so.