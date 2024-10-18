Kia Sets Record Operating Profit, Sales and Net Profit for Q3

Photo : YONHAP News

Kia has set records in operating profit, sales and net profit for the third quarter on the back of expanded sales of high-value models, including eco-friendly cars, in North America.The automaker announced during an investor relations event on Friday that its operating profit for the July to September period was estimated to stand at nearly two-point-nine trillion won, or around two-point-one billion U.S. dollars, notching an increase of zero-point-six percent from the same period last year.Sales climbed three-point-eight percent to some 26-and-a-half trillion won, or 19 billion dollars, while net profit jumped two-point-one percent to nearly two-point-three trillion won, or one-point-six billion dollars.The company’s sales, operating profit and net profit all posted new highs for the third quarter.Though the figures were lower than the second quarter, when new quarterly records were set for operating profit, sales and net profit, Kia has maintained a double-digit operating profit ratio for the eighth consecutive quarter since the fourth quarter of 2022.