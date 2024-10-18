Menu Content

Rival Camps Lock Horns over First Lady, Opposition Chief

Written: 2024-10-25 17:48:28Updated: 2024-10-25 18:42:00

Photo : YONHAP News

On the final day of the parliamentary inspection of government agencies, the rival camps continued to lock horns over the main opposition chief and the first lady. 

During the legislation committee’s inspection of the justice ministry Friday, ruling party representatives highlighted the land development scandal involving main opposition Democratic Party Chair Lee Jae-myung.

People Power Party Rep. Cho Bae-sook argued that opposition party lawmakers are applying double standards by pushing for a more extensive investigation for first lady Kim Keon-hee in connection with a Deutsch Motors stock manipulation scheme. 

The opposition took issue with the prosecution’s recent decision not to indict Kim in the case, without even confiscating her phone or conducting a raid.

Meanwhile, Democratic Party Rep. Lee Seong-yoon criticized the state audit agency, accusing it of carrying out a lax inspection of allegations surrounding the relocation of the presidential office and residence.
