S. Korean Officials to Brief NATO on N. Korean Troop Deployment

Written: 2024-10-25 18:26:34Updated: 2024-10-25 19:01:36

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will send a delegation to NATO next week to share information on North Korea’s deployment of troops to Russia. 

According to the National Intelligence Service(NIS) Friday, the delegation will be led by the spy agency’s first deputy director, Hong Jang-won.

He will be accompanied by military intelligence officials from the joint chiefs of staff as well as high-ranking diplomats.   

The delegation is set to attend a meeting of the North Atlantic Council(NAC)  in Brussels on Monday and give a briefing on the North’s troop deployment. 

The delegation also plans to give a similar briefing to the European Union’s Political and Security Committee while sitting down for talks with top NATO and EU officials, including NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte. 

Earlier during a phone conversation with President Yoon Suk Yeol on Monday, Rutte had requested that Seoul send a delegation to share information on North Korea’s troop deployment and Yoon had promised to swiftly send a delegation.
