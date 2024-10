Photo : YONHAP News

Israel says it launched multiple air strikes on Iran overnight in response to what it described as "months of continuous attacks" from Iran.In a statement issued on Saturday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said its fighter jets returned home after carrying out strikes targeting Iranian military sites.The statement came a few hours after the IDF confirmed that it was attacking Iran in response to “months of continuous attacks from the regime in Iran against the State of Israel” following reports of explosions near Tehran.The IDF said Iran and its proxies have been continuously attacking Israel since October 7 last year before adding that “like every other sovereign country in the world, the State of Israel has the right and the duty to respond.”Israel’s air strikes, conducted over the course of several hours in Iran’s various regions, come after Tehran launched nearly 200 ballistic missiles towards Israel on October 1.