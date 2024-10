Photo : YONHAP News

The Samsung Lions beat the Kia Tigers on Friday in the third game of the Korean Series, to grab their first victory in the best-of-seven series.Samsung beat Kia 4-2 in Game 3 held at the Samsung Lions Park in Daegu, securing a win after suffering two losses.The feat comes after Denyi Reyes pitched a shutout and Lee Sung-gyu, Kim Young-woong, Kim Hun-gon and Park Byung-ho each scored home runs. The Lions also scored seven strikeouts through the seventh inning.Friday also marked the first time for Samsung to win a Korean Series game in Daegu since 2015.The Lions will again face the Tigers for Game 4 at the same stadium on Saturday.