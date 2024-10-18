Interior Minister Inspects Dense Areas in Seoul in Preparation for Halloween

Photo : YONHAP News

Interior minister Lee Sang-min inspected on Saturday areas that experience a high density of people to review safety-control measures ahead of Halloween.Lee was briefed at the office of Seoul’s Seongdong District from officials of local governments as well as police and fire service on measures in place to manage huge crowds.Lee said the government will work with related agencies to boost emergency work systems to thoroughly implement safety-control measures as popular sites are likely to draw large crowds ahead of Halloween which will fall on Thursday of next week.The minister also urged the public to cooperate in keeping order in such areas.He then visited major hotspots in the district, including the Seongsu-dong Café Street and Seongsu subway station as well as a building that had to suspend a concert after seeing a packed crowd in a confined space back in July.Lee received a similar briefing at the control center of Seoul’s Gwangjin District before visiting a street near Konkuk University that houses a large number of bars and restaurants.The interior ministry began operating a special eight-day period to prepare for Halloween on Friday during which ward offices will reinforce safety management in 12 bustling areas, including Itaewon, Hongdae, Myeongdong and Seongsu-dong.Itaewon area in Yongsan District was the site of the tragic crowd crush during Halloween two years ago, where over 150 people were killed and some 200 others injured.