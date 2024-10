Photo : YONHAP News

Traffic controls will be in place for various parts of downtown Seoul on Sunday where a large-scale worship service of Korean Protestant denominations will take place.The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency announced the measure on Saturday as it noted that the joint worship service will be held in parts of Sejong-daero, Eulji-ro, Yeoui-daero and Uisadang-daero.The event's organizers plan to hold the worship service at 17 sections on nine roads and later hold rallies protesting the legalization of same-sex marriages and the enactment of a related anti-discrimination law.The organizers have estimated that some one million people will take part.The police agency plans to dispatch around 200 officers to rally sites to control traffic.