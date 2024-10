Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has instructed his national security team to ensure the safety of Korean citizens in the Middle East following Israel's retaliatory airstrikes against Iran..The top office said Saturday that Yoon was briefed on the situation by the Office of National Security(ONS) at the presidential office.The president told his security advisers to place the top priority on the safety of overseas Koreans in the region, and prepare for worst-case scenarios.The government has activated an around-the-clock system to monitor and promptly respond to the Middle East situation.