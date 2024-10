Photo : YONHAP News

A senior official of North Korea's army and close aide to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has reportedly arrived in Russia to oversee North Korean troops recently sent to Russia.Japan's Kyodo News issued the report on Saturday, citing a Ukrainian military source.Kyodo said that the North Korean troops will be overseen by Kim Yong-bok, deputy chief of the General Staff of the Korean People's Army.The report said that although the exact time of Kim's entry into Russia is not known, it was confirmed that he was staying in Russia last Thursday.Kyodo added that it has obtained a list of the military officers of North Korean troops recently dispatched to Russia, and Kim was at the top of the list.Kim accompanied the North Korean leader during his visit to a western training base in March.