Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean troops have reportedly arrived in Russia's Kursk region amid speculations that they are expected to participate in combat against Ukrainian troops, who have occupied a portion of the region since August.Citing one Ukrainian and two American officials, The New York Times said on Friday that several thousand North Korean soldiers had arrived in the region.The officials reportedly said that the first North Korean troops arrived in the Kursk region last Wednesday, with thousands more arriving each day since.The officials added that the North Korean troops have not yet entered the fight, and it is not yet clear what role they will play.A senior Ukrainian official with knowledge of the troop movements reportedly said that as many as five thousand North Korean troops were expected to have mustered by Monday.